    Argentina forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Mexico in Lusail, Qatar, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – Lionel Messi’s dream of matching the late great Diego Maradona’s Argentina legacy lives on.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or-winning forward pulled level with Maradona on eight FIFA World Cup goals and a record 21 appearances at the tournament for his country on Saturday.

Messi’s brilliant low strike from outside the box sparked a 2-0 win over Mexico to take his team second in Group C, just as its hopes of victory were starting to fade and fear was setting in.

