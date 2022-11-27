  • South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse celebrates after scoring the Springboks' first try against England during an international test at Twickenham Stadium in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
London – South Africa captain Siya Kolisi hailed a “very special” success at Twickenham as England coach Eddie Jones defended his credentials after the world champions ended 2022 with a dominant 27-13 win on Saturday.

Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth on either side of halftime helped the Springboks to their first victory over England at Twickenham in eight years, with Damian Willemse landing two drop-goals and Faf de Klerk kicking 11 points.

South Africa were eager to finish the year on a high after narrow losses to France and Ireland in this month’s Autumn Nations Series.

