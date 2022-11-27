Britain’s Ryan Moore rode to his second career Japan Cup victory on Sunday, navigating a congested pack atop third favorite Vela Azul, a first-time Grade 1 winner.
Vela Azul beat favorite Shahryar by three-quarters of a length, after both had blown past third-placed Weltreisende over the final hundred meters of the 2,400-meter turf race at Tokyo Racecourse.
Both Vela Azul — a turf-course novice — and Shahryar were stuck in the middle of the pack for most of the race before making their break at the final turn.
