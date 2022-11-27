  • England captain Ben Stokes has expressed his confidence in security preparations ahead of the team's first test cricket in Pakistan since 2005. | AFP-JIJI
Islamabad – England’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan early Sunday to play three tests for the first time in the country since 2005.

England played a successful Twenty20 series two months ago in Pakistan but have declined to play a test match there for 17 years because of the precarious security situation.

They were due to visit Pakistan last year but pulled out after New Zealand abandoned their tour minutes before the first one-day international, citing security alerts.

