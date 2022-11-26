England suffered a sobering reality check as they were outplayed for long periods by a youthful United States side in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

A 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday sent fans’ hopes soaring but Gareth Southgate’s side were fortunate not to suffer a repeat of their 1950 World Cup calamity against the Americans.

They will still qualify for the last 16 if they avoid a heavy defeat by Wales in their final group game, but they were greeted with boos at the final whistle and will need a vast improvement if they are to have a deep run.