  • Brazil's Neymar runs with the ball ahead of Serbia's Ivan Ilic during their match at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday. Brazil won 2-0. | AFP-JIJI
LUSAIL, Qatar – Neymar should be fine to continue playing at the World Cup despite limping off with a swollen ankle during his team’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday, Brazil coach Tite said.

“We are confident that Neymar will continue playing, he will continue playing in the World Cup,” Tite told reporters, confessing that he was initially unaware of his striker’s injury.

