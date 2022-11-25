Doha – Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu took the opportunity to revel in his team’s historic 2-1 World Cup win over Germany, with even injuries to defenders Hiroki Sakai and Takehiro Tomiyasu, as well as some pesky sprinklers, unable to dampen his mood on Thursday.
“Yesterday’s game developed in some ways how I envisioned,” Moriyasu said just after he and the press pack had to scamper to escape sprinklers that were watering the pitch ahead of training in Doha. “The players made good decisions, and communicated with each other well.”
