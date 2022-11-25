  • Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (left), place kicker Tyler Bass (center) and quarterback Josh Allen are interviewed after their win over the Lions in Detroit on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (left), place kicker Tyler Bass (center) and quarterback Josh Allen are interviewed after their win over the Lions in Detroit on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  AFP-JIJI

Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with two seconds remaining gave the Buffalo Bills a thrilling 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit on Thursday.

The win moved the Bills to 8-3 and snapped the Lions’ three-game winning streak.

