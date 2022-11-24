Doha – Spain got its World Cup off to a pulsating start with a record 7-0 rout of Costa Rica as a Ferran Torres brace and a sumptuous strike from Gavi sent the team past the 100-goal mark in soccer's showpiece event on Wednesday.
The European giant put its stamp on a Group E stunned by Japan's 2-1 victory over Germany with a relentless attack against a shambolic Costa Rican side that gave Luis Enrique's team time and space to carve out chance after chance.
