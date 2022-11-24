  • Taiyo, a river otter at Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa, predicts Japan's win over Germany by placing a miniature soccer ball inside a blue bucket bearing the Japanese flag in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Taiyo, a river otter at Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa, predicts Japan's win over Germany by placing a miniature soccer ball inside a blue bucket bearing the Japanese flag in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

A river otter at a Tokyo aquarium received fervent online praise by Japanese fans for predicting Samurai Blue’s upset victory against four-time champion Germany at their opening match of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

Taiyo, an 8-year-old male at the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa, had expressed his choice for the Samurai Blue the day before by putting a miniature soccer ball in the blue bucket with the Japanese flag, snubbing a red one with the German flag and a yellow one that was labeled “draw.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW