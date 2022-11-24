A river otter at a Tokyo aquarium received fervent online praise by Japanese fans for predicting Samurai Blue’s upset victory against four-time champion Germany at their opening match of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.
Taiyo, an 8-year-old male at the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa, had expressed his choice for the Samurai Blue the day before by putting a miniature soccer ball in the blue bucket with the Japanese flag, snubbing a red one with the German flag and a yellow one that was labeled “draw.”
