  • Ritsu Doan (center) celebrates after scoring Japan's first goal during his team's win over Germany at the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu hailed a win made in the Bundesliga after Japan stunned four-time champion Germany 2-1 in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Eight members of Japan’s squad are based in Germany and it was two of those players who scored the goals that sealed a historic victory for the Asian side.

