Doha – Hansi Flick denied that Germany’s pregame armband protest and legal action against FIFA was a distraction after the Germans slumped to a surprise 2-1 loss against Japan in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.
“No, we won’t resort to using excuses,” Flick said when asked if his players had lost focus after the “OneLove” rainbow armband debate dominated the buildup to the match. “That would be too easy for us.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.