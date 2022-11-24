  • German players cover their mouths in protest as they pose for a group photo before their match against Japan at the Qatar World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    German players cover their mouths in protest as they pose for a group photo before their match against Japan at the Qatar World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Doha – Hansi Flick denied that Germany’s pregame armband protest and legal action against FIFA was a distraction after the Germans slumped to a surprise 2-1 loss against Japan in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

“No, we won’t resort to using excuses,” Flick said when asked if his players had lost focus after the “OneLove” rainbow armband debate dominated the buildup to the match. “That would be too easy for us.”

