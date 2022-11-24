  • Gavi celebrates after scoring for Spain during the team's 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Gavi celebrates after scoring for Spain during the team's 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Doha – Spanish teenager Gavi is set for global stardom after becoming the youngest World Cup scorer since Pele during Spain’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday, Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

Gavi scored Spain’s fifth goal to become the third youngest scorer in World Cup history at 18 years and 110 days.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW