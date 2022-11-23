Fukuoka – Rising star Hoshoryu grabbed the outright lead Wednesday at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, racking up another impressive win after fellow front-runner Oho suffered his second loss of the 15-day meet.
The two young guns started Day 11 deadlocked at 9-1, but only 23-year-old Hoshoryu managed to hold serve, dominating fellow sekiwake Mitakeumi to reach 10 wins for the first time as a member of the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna.
