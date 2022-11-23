  • Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima arrives at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Doha – Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima indicated Monday that Samurai Blue representatives will not publicly engage in any of the political discourse that has engulfed the World Cup in Qatar.

Various players and teams have been outspoken in their criticisms of the host nation’s stances on LGBTQ and women’s rights, worker safety and compensation, as well as the process through which the Middle Eastern nation was awarded the tournament.

