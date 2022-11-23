Doha – Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima indicated Monday that Samurai Blue representatives will not publicly engage in any of the political discourse that has engulfed the World Cup in Qatar.
Various players and teams have been outspoken in their criticisms of the host nation’s stances on LGBTQ and women’s rights, worker safety and compensation, as well as the process through which the Middle Eastern nation was awarded the tournament.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.