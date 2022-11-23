Doha – Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi’s side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amid the first staging of soccer’s top tournament in the Middle East.
King Salman declared a public holiday in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to mark the achievement, a feather in the cap of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who recommended the royal order state media said. Prince Mohammad was not seen at the match but had been front and center at the tournament opening on Sunday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
KEYWORDS
France
, Australia
, Argentina
, Saudi Arabia
, Poland
, Mexico
, Tunisia
, Cristiano Ronaldo
, Lionel Messi
, Denmark
, Kylian Mbappe
, 2022 FIFIA World Cup
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.