  • Saudi Arabian forward Saleh Al-Shehri (left) celebrates with Firas Al-Buraikan after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium, north of Doha, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Saudi Arabian forward Saleh Al-Shehri (left) celebrates with Firas Al-Buraikan after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium, north of Doha, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters, AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Doha – Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi’s side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amid the first staging of soccer’s top tournament in the Middle East.

King Salman declared a public holiday in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to mark the achievement, a feather in the cap of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who recommended the royal order state media said. Prince Mohammad was not seen at the match but had been front and center at the tournament opening on Sunday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED