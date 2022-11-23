  • Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu (left) and captain Maya Yoshida take part in a pregame news conference in Doha on Tuesday. | KYODO
Doha – Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu said Tuesday his players will “go with the flow” and be flexible as they attempt to overcome a formidable German team in their first group game of the World Cup.

Japan faces the daunting task of repelling one of the world’s most dangerous attacks in the first World Cup meeting between the nations, and Moriyasu has been preaching to his squad to be “adaptable to the situation.”

