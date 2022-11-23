Doha – Germany manager Hansi Flick said Tuesday that Japan’s squad has all the qualities required to give his team a difficult time when they face off at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Speaking a day before the teams meet at Khalifa International Stadium in their first Group E game on Wednesday, Flick called himself a “big fan” of Japanese soccer before going on to compliment the tactical intelligence, skills and execution of the Samurai Blue players, especially those based in Germany.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.