  • Germany head coach Hansi Flick participates in a news conference in Doha on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Germany head coach Hansi Flick participates in a news conference in Doha on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Doha – Germany manager Hansi Flick said Tuesday that Japan’s squad has all the qualities required to give his team a difficult time when they face off at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking a day before the teams meet at Khalifa International Stadium in their first Group E game on Wednesday, Flick called himself a “big fan” of Japanese soccer before going on to compliment the tactical intelligence, skills and execution of the Samurai Blue players, especially those based in Germany.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW