Nike Inc. and Fanatics Inc. signed their first three-way apparel deal with an individual professional sports club, inking a long-term agreement with Japan’s most successful baseball team, the Yomiuri Giants.
As part of the arrangement, Nike will become the Giants’ official uniform supplier while Fanatics will make the on-field uniforms as well as Nike-branded jerseys and apparel, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. In addition, Fanatics will operate e-commerce and physical retail operations for the Giants.
