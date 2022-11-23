  • Sports merchandise manufacturer and retailer Fanatics will take over the Yomiuri Giants' retail operations from 2023. | REUTERS
  • Bloomberg

Nike Inc. and Fanatics Inc. signed their first three-way apparel deal with an individual professional sports club, inking a long-term agreement with Japan’s most successful baseball team, the Yomiuri Giants.

As part of the arrangement, Nike will become the Giants’ official uniform supplier while Fanatics will make the on-field uniforms as well as Nike-branded jerseys and apparel, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. In addition, Fanatics will operate e-commerce and physical retail operations for the Giants.

