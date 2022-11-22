  • Kyodo

Fukuoka – Sekiwake Hoshoyru overpowered demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki Shodai to remain tied for the lead with rank-and-file wrestler Oho at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday.

Chasing his maiden top-level title, the 23-year-old rising star from Mongolia improved to 9-1 by beating Shodai (4-6) on Day 10 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center after No. 13 maegashira Oho got the better of No. 10 Aoiyama (4-6).

