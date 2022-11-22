Doha – Iran coach Carlos Queiroz vented his fury on Monday about players being dragged into a crisis at home, telling compatriots not to harass and politicize his team and to let it focus on its ongoing FIFA World Cup campaign.
Speaking after his side’s 6-2 pummeling by England in their World Cup opener, Queiroz said his players, who have a high profile at home, had been criticized heavily and even threatened over issues that had nothing to do with soccer.
