  • Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu says he's shaken off the injury he suffered playing for his club Arsenal in early November. | REUTERS
    Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu says he's shaken off the injury he suffered playing for his club Arsenal in early November. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Doha – Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu said Monday that Japan has all the ingredients it needs to beat Germany in the teams’ upcoming FIFA World Cup opener.

“We have enough quality to beat them, of course we have to be confident, but we have to find the balance,” the 24-year-old said at the Japan training base in Qatar. “We have to be humble and realistic sometimes, but we are trying to beat them and we are ready to beat them.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW