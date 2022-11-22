Havana – Olympic and triple world amateur boxing champion Andy Cruz — who was expelled from Cuba’s official federation in July — is planning to turn pro and says he left his home country “legally,” after speculation he had defected.
In an interview with ESPN given in Spanish, the 27-year-old Cruz did not reveal his current location, though specialized blogs said he had gone to the Dominican Republic about two weeks ago.
