  • Cuban boxer Andy Cruz may be training in the Dominican Republic ahead of his professional debut. | REUTERS
    Cuban boxer Andy Cruz may be training in the Dominican Republic ahead of his professional debut. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Havana – Olympic and triple world amateur boxing champion Andy Cruz — who was expelled from Cuba’s official federation in July — is planning to turn pro and says he left his home country “legally,” after speculation he had defected.

In an interview with ESPN given in Spanish, the 27-year-old Cruz did not reveal his current location, though specialized blogs said he had gone to the Dominican Republic about two weeks ago.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW