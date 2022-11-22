  • The Warriors named FTX, which recently went into bankruptcy, as its official cryptocurrency platform in December. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning NBA champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

Elliott Lam, a Canadian citizen and Hong Kong resident, filed his proposed class-action lawsuit at a federal court in San Francisco on behalf of “thousands, if not millions” of people outside the United States who traded on FTX’s platform.

