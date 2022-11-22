  • Es Con Field will debut as the new home of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in 2023, replacing Sapporo Dome. | KYODO
    Es Con Field will debut as the new home of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in 2023, replacing Sapporo Dome. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters will begin their 2023 season at their new stadium on March 30 against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, a day before the other Nippon Professional Baseball teams play, according to the schedule released Monday by the Pacific League.

Until this year, the Fighters played their regular-season home games not only at Sapporo Dome but also in other cities of Hokkaido. In 2023, all of their home games will be played at Es Con Field in Kitahiroshima, just outside Sapporo.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW