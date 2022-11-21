  • Tobizaru pushes out ozeki Takakeisho during their bout at the Fukuoka Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday. | KYODO
    Tobizaru pushes out ozeki Takakeisho during their bout at the Fukuoka Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Fukuoka – Sekiwake Hoshoryu and No. 13 maegashira Oho moved into a two-way tie for the lead, while ozeki Takakeisho fell a further win off the pace on an action-packed Monday at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

Hoshoryu took care of one of his more troublesome recent opponents, No. 4 Sadanoumi, after Oho defeated No. 11 Onosho to improve to 8-1 on Day 9 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW