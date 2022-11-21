Though baseball and sumo have long reigned supreme as Japan’s most cherished sports, soccer’s Samurai Blue are the national team that has captured the hearts and minds of the public in a way that no other squad wearing the Hinomaru has come close to equaling.
As Hajime Moriyasu watched Iraqi forward Jaffar Omran score his infamous equalizer for Iraq on Oct. 28, 1993 — the fateful “Agony of Doha” that prevented Japan from reaching the U.S.-hosted 1994 World Cup — so too were 48.1% of households in the Kanto region, at the time a record for domestic soccer broadcasts.
