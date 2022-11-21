  • Thousands of Japanese supporters are expected to travel to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | REUTERS
    Thousands of Japanese supporters are expected to travel to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Though baseball and sumo have long reigned supreme as Japan’s most cherished sports, soccer’s Samurai Blue are the national team that has captured the hearts and minds of the public in a way that no other squad wearing the Hinomaru has come close to equaling.

As Hajime Moriyasu watched Iraqi forward Jaffar Omran score his infamous equalizer for Iraq on Oct. 28, 1993 — the fateful “Agony of Doha” that prevented Japan from reaching the U.S.-hosted 1994 World Cup — so too were 48.1% of households in the Kanto region, at the time a record for domestic soccer broadcasts.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW