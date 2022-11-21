  • Japan center Dylan Riley (center) is tackled by France's Maxime Lucu (left) and Yoram Moefana during their test match in Toulouse, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan center Dylan Riley (center) is tackled by France's Maxime Lucu (left) and Yoram Moefana during their test match in Toulouse, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Toulouse, France – Japan’s Dylan Riley said his side needs to play more test matches to “keep building” before next year’s Rugby World Cup following Sunday’s loss against France.

The Brave Blossoms have played just 12 tests since reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW