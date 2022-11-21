  • Ireland's Josh Van der Flier poses with his trophy after being named World Rugby Player of the Year in Monaco on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Ireland's Josh Van der Flier poses with his trophy after being named World Rugby Player of the Year in Monaco on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Ireland flanker Josh Van der Flier has been named World Rugby’s Player of the Year after helping drive his nation to the top of the world rankings through a stellar 2022 season.

Van der Flier beat out Ireland and Leinster teammate Johnny Sexton, France scrumhalf and last year’s winner Antoine Dupont and South Africa winger/center Lukhanyo Am among the nominees.

