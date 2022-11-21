The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters will begin their 2023 season at their new stadium on March 30 against the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles, a day before the other Nippon Professional Baseball teams play, according to the schedule released Monday by the Pacific League.
Until this year, the Fighters played their regular-season home games not only at Sapporo Dome but also in other cities of Hokkaido. In 2023, all of their home games will be played at Es Con Field in Kitahiroshima, just outside Sapporo.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.