The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history.

In a show of Arab solidarity, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria will be among political leaders at the opening ceremony led by Qatar’s emir in a tent-shaped stadium at 5:40 p.m., before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The U.N. Secretary-General will also be there.