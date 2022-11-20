  • A fan poses with beers at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha on Saturday. | REUTERS
    A fan poses with beers at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Doha – Soccer fans who travelled thousands of kilometers to get a glimpse of the sport’s most prestigious event savored their first sips of beer at the launch of a fan festival on Saturday, a rare place where they can drink alcohol at the World Cup.

In a last minute U-turn two days before the tournament’s opening match, international soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday that alcoholic beer would not be sold at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

