Doha – France’s hope of successfully defending the World Cup was dealt a huge blow late on Saturday as Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema was ruled out of the tournament in Qatar with an injured left thigh.
The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker had been struggling with the injury for some time and had played less than half an hour total in his club’s last six games before the World Cup.
