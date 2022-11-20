Sofia – Japan’s Hikaru Mori won her second trampoline individual world championship on Saturday when she also secured the gold medal in the non-Olympic synchronized trampoline with Megu Uyama.
Mori, 23, the 2019 world champion, scored 56.230 points to edge Britain’s 2021 winner Bryony Page, who logged 55.950 in Sofia, for the individual title. Hu Yicheng of China finished third with Uyama placing fifth.
