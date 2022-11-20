New York – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said on Saturday that he was “deeply” apologetic after his team suspended him earlier this month for sharing anti-Semitic content on social media and not disavowing anti-Semitism.
Irving was listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Nets have kept him off the court for the last eight games after he “refused to unequivocally say he has no anti-Semitic beliefs.”
