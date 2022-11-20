New York – The San Diego Padres have met with highly sought Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, sports news site The Athletic said Friday.
The Senga sweepstakes appear to be heating up as Thursday’s talks with the Padres in San Diego came after The Athletic reported on Senga’s meeting with the New York Mets in New York.
