FUKUOKA – Sekiwake Hoshoryu racked up another impressive win at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, toppling rank-and-file opponent Wakamotoharu to keep his share of the lead.
The 23-year-old rising star from Mongolia improved to 6-1 with his victory over the No. 4 maegashira on Day 7 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, where he shares the top of the leaderboard with No. 1 Takayasu, No. 9 Abi and No. 13 Oho.
