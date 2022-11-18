The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off this weekend in the Qatari capital of Doha, bringing soccer’s marquee event to the Middle East for the first time following the most controversial buildup in its history.

Since the Gulf nation was declared host in December 2010 — a decision that later snowballed into a corruption investigation resulting in a number of high-ranking FIFA officials’ indictments and former President Sepp Blatter’s exile from the organization until 2028 — this edition of the tournament has generated far more headlines about what’s taken place off the pitch than what’s expected to take place on it.