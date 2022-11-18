Dubai – Japan lost 2-1 to Canada in its final warm-up friendly before the World Cup in Qatar, conceding a decisive penalty to the North Americans in injury time at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum Stadium on Thursday.
Moments after missing a chance to be the hero when he hit the post on a counterattack, second-half substitute Miki Yamane became the villain when he tripped Mark-Anthony Kaye in the box, enabling Lucas Cavallini to slot the winner from the spot in the 95th minute.
