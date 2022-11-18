Qatari officials are set to ban the sale of alcohol within World Cup stadiums, dramatically reversing a decision to allow Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to sell Budweiser beer, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The decision will likely result in moving concession stands serving alcohol further away from the stadiums, the person said. The tournament, typically the world’s largest sporting event and a decade in the planning, kicks off Sunday with the hosts taking on Ecuador.
