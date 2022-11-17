  • Novak Djokovic has been cleared to compete in Australia in 2023. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Turin, Italy – Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open after missing this year’s tournament when he was deported over his vaccine status.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” the Serbian said after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals. It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure, during this tournament as well.”

