  Takakeisho pushes out Ichinojo to win their bout on the fifth day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka on Thursday.
  KYODO

Fukuoka – Ozeki Takakeisho got back on the winning track on Thursday at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, pushing out giant No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo.

Demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki Shodai, however, took his second straight loss on Day 5 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, falling victim to No. 2 Meisei a day after the maegashira’s upset victory over Takakeisho.

