Berlin – Japan forward Daichi Kamada says the nation’s large contingent of players from Germany’s Bundesliga can draw mental strength from knowing they “share the same stage” as Germany, the first squad Samurai Blue will face at the World Cup.
Japan’s squad includes eight players who are based in Germany, more than from any other national league — including the J. League.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.