  • Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada heads the ball over FSV Mainz's Dominik Kohr during their match in the Bundesliga on Nov. 13. | REUTERS
    Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada heads the ball over FSV Mainz's Dominik Kohr during their match in the Bundesliga on Nov. 13. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Berlin – Japan forward Daichi Kamada says the nation’s large contingent of players from Germany’s Bundesliga can draw mental strength from knowing they “share the same stage” as Germany, the first squad Samurai Blue will face at the World Cup.

Japan’s squad includes eight players who are based in Germany, more than from any other national league — including the J. League.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW