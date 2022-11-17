Shohei Ohtani plans to play for Japan during next spring’s World Baseball Classic, the Los Angeles Angels star announced on his Instagram page on Thursday.
In a post written in Japanese and English, Ohtani thanked his fans for their support this year before announcing that he had put his name in the hat to play for Samurai Japan.
