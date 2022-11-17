Osaka – Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, one of the best hitters in Japanese baseball, will try to move to the major leagues this offseason through the posting system, the club said Thursday.
The Buffaloes decided to post the 29-year-old two-time Pacific League batting champion at his request, after a season that saw the franchise win its first Japan Series title since Ichiro Suzuki and the Orix BlueWave triumphed in 1996.
