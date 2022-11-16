  • Novak Djokovic is expected to see his three-year ban from Australia rescinded, allowing him to compete in January's Australian Open. | AFP-JIJI
Sydney – Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open, local media reports said Tuesday, despite his deportation from the country ahead of this year’s tournament in January.

The Australian government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serb a visa for the Grand Slam contest, overturning a three-year ban after his ejection from the country, said national broadcaster ABC and other domestic media.

