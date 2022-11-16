  • Ozeki Takakeisho (behind) is forced out by maegashira Meisei during Day 4 of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka on Wednesday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Fukuoka – Enjoying plenty of local support, rank-and-file grappler Meisei pulled off one of Wednesday’s biggest upsets at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

The No. 2 maegashira from Kyushu’s Kagoshima Prefecture earned his first win by forcing out ozeki Takakeisho (2-2) on a chaotic Day 4 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, where there are no longer any undefeated wrestlers in the top division.

