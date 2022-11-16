  • Japan and Monaco attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino participates in an interview in La Turbie, France, on Nov. 10. | KYODO
    Japan and Monaco attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino participates in an interview in La Turbie, France, on Nov. 10. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

LA TURBIE, France – After navigating a challenging stretch of his career, Takumi Minamino is looking to fulfill his promise as one of the most talented Japanese players of his generation by helping the Samurai Blue achieve their best-ever result at the World Cup.

The attacker made a name for himself on the world soccer scene over the past four years, winning a transfer to Liverpool while establishing himself as his nation’s focal point in attack.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW