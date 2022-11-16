  • Takuma Asano (second from left) and other members of Japan's World Cup squad train in Doha on Monday. | KYODO
    Takuma Asano (second from left) and other members of Japan's World Cup squad train in Doha on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Doha – After racing to be fit in time for the World Cup in Qatar, attacker Takuma Asano and defender Ko Itakura went through their paces with the Japan squad in preparation for Thursday’s final friendly warm-up against Canada.

Both were in doubt after suffering similar injuries of the medial collateral knee ligament while playing for their German first-division clubs in September, but now look forward to making their World Cup debuts.

