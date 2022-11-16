  • Dutch midfielder Virgil van Dijk played the most minutes — 7,597 in 78 games — during a 15-month period analyzed by global players' union FIFPro. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Doha – World Cup stars are at greater risk of injury due to the unprecedented demands of the congested calendar, global players’ union FIFPro warned on Tuesday.

“FIFA World Cup 2022: The Player Workload Journey,” highlights the lack of time available for footballers to rest between the end of domestic commitments and the start of the tournament in Qatar on Nov. 20.

